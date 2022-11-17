Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.35) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.30). The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ ELDN opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

