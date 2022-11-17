Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Rockwell Medical, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rockwell Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.12) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.66). The consensus estimate for Rockwell Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($2.24) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

RMTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.32. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 423.99% and a negative net margin of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 752,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

