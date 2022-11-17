Capasso Planning Partners LLC Acquires 71 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.99. The stock had a trading volume of 238,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $268.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.34 and its 200 day moving average is $145.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.01 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

