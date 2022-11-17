Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $247,000 Stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SUSC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.29. 4,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,900. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $27.71.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.