Capasso Planning Partners LLC Purchases 179 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 45.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 219,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 68,766 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 230,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 36,677 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.64. 569,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,287,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

