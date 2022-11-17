Capasso Planning Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $106.54. 178,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,014,130. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.77.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

