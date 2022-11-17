Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.26. 3,140,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,539,688. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

