Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 1,336 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,569,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

