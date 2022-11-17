Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 544 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000.

VTI traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.28. 108,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

