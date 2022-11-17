Capasso Planning Partners LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 67,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,663 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 74,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,201,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.77. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,851. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.18. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.