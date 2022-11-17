Capasso Planning Partners LLC Takes Position in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lightbridge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Lightbridge during the first quarter worth $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lightbridge during the first quarter worth $126,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lightbridge by 33.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lightbridge during the first quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

LTBR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. Lightbridge Co. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.09.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lightbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

