Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 351 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,369 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 33.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $197.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $71.70.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
