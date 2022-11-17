Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 9,060 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 1,680.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 406.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Amcor by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

