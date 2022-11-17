Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $100,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $589,000.

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.74 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.81.

