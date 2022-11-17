Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 15.1 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $156.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.80.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Get Rating

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

