Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $392,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 35.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 21.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

