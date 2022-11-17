Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $132,000.

IMCG opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25.

