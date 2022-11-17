Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $699,521,000 after buying an additional 825,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $214.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.84 and a 200 day moving average of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

