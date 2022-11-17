Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 61.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $111.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.69. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $137.02.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

