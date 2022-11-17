Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,278 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 289.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,952,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,097,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

