Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

