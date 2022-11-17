Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $63.95.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.