Capital One Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $4.16 Per Share (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.43. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $18.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

Shares of COF opened at $101.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.47. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,107,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,570,000 after acquiring an additional 932,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

