Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $101.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $90.27 and a one year high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

