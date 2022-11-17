Capreit (TSE:CAR) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

