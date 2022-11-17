Cardano 1-Day Volume Reaches $270.32 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001994 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $11.44 billion and approximately $270.32 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.41 or 0.07298985 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00036020 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00079177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00060864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000427 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023538 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,157,347,936 coins and its circulating supply is 34,408,840,291 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

