CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Short Interest Update

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 7,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CarGurus Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,727. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.63. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CarGurus to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CarGurus Company Profile
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarGurus (CARG)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.