CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Short Interest Update

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 7,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,727. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.63. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CarGurus to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CarGurus Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 0.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

