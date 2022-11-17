Cartier Iron (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, November 18th

Cartier Iron Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Friday, November 18th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 18th.
Cartier Iron Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRTIF remained flat at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,327. Cartier Iron has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
About Cartier Iron
