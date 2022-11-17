Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Purchases $111,300.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $473,225.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CVNA opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $304.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

