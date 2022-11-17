Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Purchases $111,300.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $473,225.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Carvana Trading Down 13.9 %
NYSE CVNA opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $304.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
