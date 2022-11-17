Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,560,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 34,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira acquired 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 118,000 shares of company stock worth $1,052,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Carvana by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,212,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 34.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 161.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE:CVNA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,846,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,251,674. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Carvana has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $296.70.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.