CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Down 9.6% in October

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 116,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CASI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 18,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,308. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.