CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Down 9.6% in October

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 116,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CASI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 18,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,308. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, Director James Huang purchased 23,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $79,943.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 194,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,004.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 291,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,533. Insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

