Casper 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12.26 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Casper has a market capitalization of $283.49 million and $12.26 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00566924 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.96 or 0.29530174 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,293,660,211 coins and its circulating supply is 10,510,430,090 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,293,079,220 with 10,509,889,391 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02746945 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $10,331,479.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

