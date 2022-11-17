Cassia Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,859 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,721,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 904.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period.

Shares of FPX traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.29. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,842. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.09.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

