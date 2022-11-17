Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPRX opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.27. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $17.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $159,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 464,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,964.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $159,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 464,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 80,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,238,127.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,849,452 shares in the company, valued at $74,342,099.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 591,793 shares of company stock valued at $8,854,739. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 814.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 282,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 251,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after buying an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

