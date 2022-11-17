Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CBOE traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $122.51. 711,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.89. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

