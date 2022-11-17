CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0986

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0986 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $79.42 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,644.87 or 1.00013470 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010797 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037135 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00043463 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005890 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021956 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00236749 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09804198 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $7,205,545.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

