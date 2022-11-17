Celo Achieves Market Cap of $207.51 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Celo has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $207.51 million and $9.47 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,376,178 coins. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

