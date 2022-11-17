Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.07

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.07 and traded as high as C$28.97. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$28.56, with a volume of 8,757,634 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$52.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 80,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total value of C$1,925,628.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 382,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,170,377.76. In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,009,620.30. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 80,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total value of C$1,925,628.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 382,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,170,377.76. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,396 shares of company stock worth $7,900,549.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

