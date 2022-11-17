CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,899,990 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 3.14% of CenterPoint Energy worth $584,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 64,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.85. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

