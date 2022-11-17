Centogene (CNTG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th.
Centogene Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of CNTG stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. Centogene has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $9.80.
Centogene Company Profile
