Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,450. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

