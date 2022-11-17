Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Short Interest Update

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,500 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 903,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after acquiring an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CJS Securities began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.53. 2,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,450. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

