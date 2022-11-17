Century Aluminum Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,889 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average volume of 1,202 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CENX. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 87.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,038,000 after purchasing an additional 313,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 446,228 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,509,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 471.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,112 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CENX traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 25,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,902. The stock has a market cap of $760.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

