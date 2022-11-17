Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) CEO Sells $178,000.00 in Stock

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) CEO Jun Pei sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,850,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,353,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jun Pei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Jun Pei sold 10,836 shares of Cepton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $18,963.00.

Cepton Trading Down 9.4 %

CPTN opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Cepton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $80.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $241.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Cepton

Cepton ( NASDAQ:CPTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cepton, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cepton by 625.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,915 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cepton by 37.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,950,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 530,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cepton by 277.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cepton by 39.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 209,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cepton in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cepton from $10.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cepton from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

