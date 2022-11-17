CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance

Shares of CFIV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,087. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,283,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,401,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 289,343 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,353,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 491,290 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 905,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 746,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 50,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

