Chain Price Hits $0.0475 (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $20.46 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chain alerts:

Chain Token Profile

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official website is chain.com.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

