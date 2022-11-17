Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Charah Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Charah Solutions stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $5.81.
Institutional Trading of Charah Solutions
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,416,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Charah Solutions by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charah Solutions by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 110,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after acquiring an additional 83,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.
Charah Solutions Company Profile
Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.
