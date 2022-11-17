Chardan Capital Weighs in on PDS Biotechnology Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for PDS Biotechnology in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share.
PDSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. B. Riley initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 220,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. 18.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
