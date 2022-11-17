Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Trading Down 4.2%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.74. 7,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 578,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Charge Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Charge Enterprises Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 142.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Charge Enterprises by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

