Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,343 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises approximately 2.1% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $21,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,739.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 645,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,065,000 after purchasing an additional 610,182 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,139,000 after acquiring an additional 553,121 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after acquiring an additional 152,262 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,485,173,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.

NYSE:CRL traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,578. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $396.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

